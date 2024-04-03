BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) Announces $0.11 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.108 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th.
BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 0.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Stock Performance
BLW stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.96. 9,631 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,868. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.46. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a 1-year low of $12.35 and a 1-year high of $14.26.
BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income securities of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in investment grade corporate bonds, mortgage-related securities, asset-backed securities, US Government and agency securities, and senior, secured floating rate loans.
