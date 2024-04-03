BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) Announces $0.11 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.108 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 0.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

BLW stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.96. 9,631 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,868. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.46. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a 1-year low of $12.35 and a 1-year high of $14.26.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLW. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,953,245 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $51,669,000 after purchasing an additional 318,333 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 36.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 489,757 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,196,000 after buying an additional 130,257 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 11.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,171,875 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $16,805,000 after purchasing an additional 117,650 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 19.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 473,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,793,000 after purchasing an additional 78,743 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 24.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 390,737 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,603,000 after purchasing an additional 76,942 shares during the period.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income securities of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in investment grade corporate bonds, mortgage-related securities, asset-backed securities, US Government and agency securities, and senior, secured floating rate loans.

