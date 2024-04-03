BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (BTA) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 12th

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.043 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Stock Performance

NYSE BTA remained flat at $9.89 during trading hours on Wednesday. 17,777 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,445. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.79. BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust has a 12-month low of $8.59 and a 12-month high of $10.62.

Get BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 11,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,779 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 93.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 5,518 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares during the period.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It uses financial derivatives to invest in municipal obligations. The fund primarily invests in long-term municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years at the time of investment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.