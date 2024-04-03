BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.124 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Stock Performance

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,410. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a 52 week low of $13.65 and a 52 week high of $15.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.01.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 19,782 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $260,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 36.5% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 17,376 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 4,645 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 5.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,226 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 6.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,602 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period.

About BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in loan and debt instruments and other investments with similar economic characteristic.

