Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.046 per share on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.
Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Stock Up 0.5 %
NYSE:BTT traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.89. The stock had a trading volume of 55,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,272. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 1-year low of $18.90 and a 1-year high of $21.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.52.
In other Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust news, Portfolio Manager Christian Romaglino sold 1,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.12, for a total value of $32,081.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.
