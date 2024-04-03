Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.046 per share on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:BTT traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.89. The stock had a trading volume of 55,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,272. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 1-year low of $18.90 and a 1-year high of $21.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.52.

Get Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust news, Portfolio Manager Christian Romaglino sold 1,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.12, for a total value of $32,081.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust

About Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BTT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 48.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 212,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after buying an additional 69,270 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 19.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 1.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 87,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 16.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 117,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after buying an additional 17,001 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.