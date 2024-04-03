Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.052 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.
Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 5.7% annually over the last three years.
Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Price Performance
BCX stock traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $9.34. The company had a trading volume of 50,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,634. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a 1 year low of $8.25 and a 1 year high of $9.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.64 and its 200 day moving average is $8.78.
Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Company Profile
Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.
