Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.052 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 5.7% annually over the last three years.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Price Performance

BCX stock traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $9.34. The company had a trading volume of 50,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,634. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a 1 year low of $8.25 and a 1 year high of $9.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.64 and its 200 day moving average is $8.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 51,420.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,576 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,571 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,256 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.

