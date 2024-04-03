BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) Announces $0.25 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 13.5% annually over the last three years.

Shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.12. The stock had a trading volume of 20,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,658. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.24. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 52 week low of $29.62 and a 52 week high of $37.96.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,245,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 23.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $481,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $284,000.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.

