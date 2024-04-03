BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.093 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.1% per year over the last three years.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,746. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.98. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.33 and a fifty-two week high of $18.19.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Waverly Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the first quarter valued at $273,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,520 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 280.1% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 11,954 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 8,809 shares during the period.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

