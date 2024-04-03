BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.093 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.
BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.1% per year over the last three years.
BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Stock Up 0.1 %
BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,746. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.98. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.33 and a fifty-two week high of $18.19.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust
About BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust
BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- What is a Bull Market? Key Information about Bull Markets
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Akebia Therapeutics Surges on FDA Approval for Anemia Treatment
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Dave & Buster’s Stock Value Is Unleashed, Not Too Late To Get In
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.