BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE:BKSY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE:BKSY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,050,000 shares, a growth of 9.2% from the February 29th total of 5,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 661,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.2 days. Approximately 6.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

BlackSky Technology Trading Up 4.9 %

Shares of NYSE:BKSY traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.40. 214,937 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 634,094. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.04 million, a P/E ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.31. BlackSky Technology has a 1 year low of $1.04 and a 1 year high of $2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89.

BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.04. BlackSky Technology had a negative return on equity of 75.79% and a negative net margin of 57.06%. The company had revenue of $35.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.13 million. Equities analysts expect that BlackSky Technology will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BKSY shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of BlackSky Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of BlackSky Technology in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price objective for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BKSY. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackSky Technology during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in BlackSky Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackSky Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackSky Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackSky Technology by 163.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 10,745 shares during the period. 27.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackSky Technology Company Profile

BlackSky Technology Inc provides geospatial intelligence, imagery and related data analytic products and services, and mission systems that include the development, integration, and operation of satellite and ground systems for government and commercial customers in North America, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

