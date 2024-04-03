Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirty-two brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $83.69.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SQ. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 price objective (up from $86.00) on shares of Block in a report on Friday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Block from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Block from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Block from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Block from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SQ
Insider Activity
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Block
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Block in the 4th quarter valued at $528,996,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Block by 3,525.7% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,935,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $459,072,000 after purchasing an additional 5,771,310 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Block in the 3rd quarter valued at $172,001,000. Trivest Advisors Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Block in the 4th quarter valued at $157,021,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Block by 104.0% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 3,623,037 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $241,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847,189 shares in the last quarter. 70.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Block Stock Performance
Shares of SQ stock opened at $79.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 497.53, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 2.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.01 and its 200 day moving average is $63.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Block has a 52-week low of $38.85 and a 52-week high of $87.52.
Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Block had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 0.63%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.69 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Block will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Block Company Profile
Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Block
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Low Interest Rates Can Help These Commercial Banks Rally Higher
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Tesla Stock Drops on Weak Delivery Numbers and it May Fall More
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- PVH Stock Gets 25% Discount: Is Now the Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.