Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirty-two brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $83.69.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SQ. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 price objective (up from $86.00) on shares of Block in a report on Friday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Block from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Block from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Block from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Block from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Block

In other news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 127,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.45, for a total value of $8,364,510.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 405,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,521,910.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total value of $42,180.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 68,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,425,318.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 127,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.45, for a total transaction of $8,364,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 405,224 shares in the company, valued at $26,521,910.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 248,603 shares of company stock valued at $17,705,302 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Block in the 4th quarter valued at $528,996,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Block by 3,525.7% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,935,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $459,072,000 after purchasing an additional 5,771,310 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Block in the 3rd quarter valued at $172,001,000. Trivest Advisors Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Block in the 4th quarter valued at $157,021,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Block by 104.0% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 3,623,037 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $241,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847,189 shares in the last quarter. 70.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Block Stock Performance

Shares of SQ stock opened at $79.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 497.53, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 2.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.01 and its 200 day moving average is $63.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Block has a 52-week low of $38.85 and a 52-week high of $87.52.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Block had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 0.63%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.69 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Block will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Block Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

