Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 590,300 shares, a growth of 6.3% from the February 29th total of 555,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.4 days. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Blue Foundry Bancorp from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th.

Blue Foundry Bancorp Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $8.96. The company had a trading volume of 8,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,292. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.97. Blue Foundry Bancorp has a 1 year low of $7.08 and a 1 year high of $10.80.

Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.66 million. Blue Foundry Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 2.02% and a negative net margin of 9.14%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Blue Foundry Bancorp will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Blue Foundry Bancorp

In other news, Director Margaret Letsche sold 2,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total value of $25,875.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $621,028.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blue Foundry Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp by 180.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Blue Foundry Bancorp by 519.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 5,771 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Blue Foundry Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $74,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Blue Foundry Bancorp by 321.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 5,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Blue Foundry Bancorp by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.52% of the company’s stock.

About Blue Foundry Bancorp

Blue Foundry Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for Blue Foundry Bank, a savings bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and businesses. It offers deposits; and loans, such as one-to-four family residential property, multi-family, non-residential real estate, construction, consumer, and commercial and industrial loans, as well as junior liens and home equity lines of credit.

