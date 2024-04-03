Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 742,400 shares, a decline of 5.3% from the February 29th total of 783,800 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 280,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $3,850.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com cut Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna increased their price target on Booking from $3,600.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Booking from $3,450.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Booking from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Booking presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,723.41.

Insider Activity at Booking

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,494.47, for a total transaction of $3,494,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,204 shares in the company, valued at $35,657,571.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 4,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,422.75, for a total value of $14,724,670.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,548 shares in the company, valued at $114,826,417. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,494.47, for a total value of $3,494,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,657,571.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 6,467 shares of company stock valued at $22,299,114 in the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Booking Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $3,566.09 on Wednesday. Booking has a twelve month low of $2,456.93 and a twelve month high of $3,918.00. The company has a market cap of $121.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3,589.15 and its 200 day moving average is $3,330.03.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $32.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $29.72 by $2.28. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 751.49% and a net margin of 20.08%. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $24.74 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Booking will post 175.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $8.75 dividend. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.67%.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

