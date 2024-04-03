Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Stake Raised by Webster Bank N. A.

Webster Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 29.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Booking were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership increased its stake in Booking by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 652 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its stake in Booking by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 1,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,225,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Booking by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 807 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter valued at about $497,000. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Booking Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $3,566.09 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3,589.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,330.03. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,456.93 and a fifty-two week high of $3,918.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.40.

Booking Dividend Announcement

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $32.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $29.72 by $2.28. Booking had a negative return on equity of 751.49% and a net margin of 20.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $24.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 175.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $8.75 dividend. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,494.47, for a total transaction of $3,494,470.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,204 shares in the company, valued at $35,657,571.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,485.00, for a total transaction of $1,045,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,752,005. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,494.47, for a total value of $3,494,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,657,571.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,467 shares of company stock worth $22,299,114 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Booking from $3,600.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Barclays lowered their target price on Booking from $3,900.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Ascendiant Capital Markets lifted their target price on Booking from $3,700.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Booking in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,400.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Booking from $3,550.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,723.41.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Booking

Booking Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Stories

