BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Shares Sold by Heartland Bank & Trust Co

Heartland Bank & Trust Co trimmed its stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,059 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,416 shares during the quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BWA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 25.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 371,687 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,458,000 after acquiring an additional 74,902 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 86.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,086 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 10,257 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 23.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 65,231 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after acquiring an additional 12,257 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,082 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 1.8% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 46,314 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 35,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total value of $1,144,636.45. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 83,348 shares in the company, valued at $2,679,638.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 35,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total value of $1,144,636.45. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 83,348 shares in the company, valued at $2,679,638.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $99,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 249,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,217,429. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 287,503 shares of company stock worth $9,015,478 over the last quarter. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BWA. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on BorgWarner from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird downgraded BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler began coverage on BorgWarner in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.05.

BorgWarner Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of BWA traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.50. 339,688 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,956,292. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.68. The company has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.31. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.51 and a 1-year high of $50.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 3.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Research analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.48%.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

