Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR) Short Interest Down 5.9% in March

Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,390,000 shares, a drop of 5.9% from the February 29th total of 8,920,000 shares. Currently, 3.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,760,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Borr Drilling

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BORR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Borr Drilling during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Borr Drilling during the 1st quarter valued at $552,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Borr Drilling by 3,450.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,059,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,768 shares in the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Borr Drilling during the 1st quarter valued at $336,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Borr Drilling by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 79,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 30,799 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Borr Drilling from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

Borr Drilling Price Performance

Borr Drilling stock opened at $6.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $943.91 million, a P/E ratio of 77.57 and a beta of 3.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.62. Borr Drilling has a 12-month low of $5.70 and a 12-month high of $9.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. Borr Drilling had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 2.38%. The company had revenue of $220.60 million for the quarter.

Borr Drilling Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

About Borr Drilling

Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company owns, contracts, and operates jack-up drilling rigs for operations in shallow-water areas, including the provision of related equipment and work crews to conduct oil and gas drilling and workover operations for exploration and production.

