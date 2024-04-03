Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.56.

BXP has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st.

In other news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 14,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total transaction of $889,186.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Boston Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Boston Properties by 435.9% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Boston Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Boston Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Boston Properties by 770.9% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boston Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BXP opened at $62.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.66. Boston Properties has a 1-year low of $46.80 and a 1-year high of $73.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.33 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($1.05). Boston Properties had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 2.32%. The company had revenue of $828.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $811.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. Boston Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Properties will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.32%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 323.97%.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

