Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (NASDAQ:BRAG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (NASDAQ:BRAG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,700 shares, an increase of 9.6% from the February 29th total of 40,800 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Benchmark restated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Bragg Gaming Group in a report on Wednesday.

Get Bragg Gaming Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Bragg Gaming Group

Institutional Trading of Bragg Gaming Group

Bragg Gaming Group Price Performance

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of Bragg Gaming Group by 15.4% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 50,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 6,679 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bragg Gaming Group during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Oasis Management Co Ltd. bought a new stake in Bragg Gaming Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bragg Gaming Group during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Bragg Gaming Group by 100.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 17,300 shares during the last quarter. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Bragg Gaming Group stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.95. 70,632 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,633. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.70 and a beta of 0.86. Bragg Gaming Group has a 12-month low of $2.92 and a 12-month high of $7.00.

Bragg Gaming Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bragg Gaming Group Inc operates as an online gaming and content supplier to the gaming industry worldwide. The company offers a range of games, including slot, table, card, video bingo, scratch card, and virtual sports, as well as live dealer games. It also provides content services from iGaming platform and turnkey gaming solution; and proprietary third-party gaming content, which delivers through a single integrated platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bragg Gaming Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bragg Gaming Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.