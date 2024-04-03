Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (NASDAQ:BRAG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (NASDAQ:BRAG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,700 shares, an increase of 9.6% from the February 29th total of 40,800 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.
Separately, Benchmark restated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Bragg Gaming Group in a report on Wednesday.
Shares of Bragg Gaming Group stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.95. 70,632 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,633. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.70 and a beta of 0.86. Bragg Gaming Group has a 12-month low of $2.92 and a 12-month high of $7.00.
Bragg Gaming Group Inc operates as an online gaming and content supplier to the gaming industry worldwide. The company offers a range of games, including slot, table, card, video bingo, scratch card, and virtual sports, as well as live dealer games. It also provides content services from iGaming platform and turnkey gaming solution; and proprietary third-party gaming content, which delivers through a single integrated platform.
