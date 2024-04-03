Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Decreases Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,692 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,309 shares during the quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $17,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $250,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 16,553 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,926,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,163 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 14,139 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,333,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,105 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

COST opened at $707.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $313.57 billion, a PE ratio of 46.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $727.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $647.84. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $476.75 and a fifty-two week high of $787.08.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The retailer reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $58.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.11 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.80% and a net margin of 2.73%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Yoram Rubanenko sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.33, for a total transaction of $1,700,825.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,910 shares in the company, valued at $4,020,750.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Yoram Rubanenko sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.33, for a total value of $1,700,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,020,750.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $723.48, for a total transaction of $1,043,258.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,395 shares in the company, valued at $8,967,534.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,582 shares of company stock valued at $10,736,778. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on COST shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $580.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $665.00 to $749.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $612.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $760.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $672.76.

View Our Latest Analysis on COST

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.