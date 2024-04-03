Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Lowers Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. decreased its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 55.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,101 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 6,477 shares during the quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 197.6% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $226,405.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at $536,448. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walt Disney Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $123.07 on Wednesday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $78.73 and a 12-month high of $123.74. The company has a market cap of $225.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $109.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.68.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $23.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.71 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is 18.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays upgraded Walt Disney from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.04.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

