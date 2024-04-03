Breedon Group plc (LON:BREE) Increases Dividend to GBX 9.50 Per Share

Breedon Group plc (LON:BREE – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, March 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 9.50 ($0.12) per share on Friday, May 17th. This represents a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This is a boost from Breedon Group’s previous dividend of $4.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Breedon Group Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of LON:BREE opened at GBX 385 ($4.83) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,246.77, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.72, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Breedon Group has a 1 year low of GBX 302.90 ($3.80) and a 1 year high of GBX 408 ($5.12). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 373.94 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 352.08.

Get Breedon Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Breedon Group from GBX 440 ($5.52) to GBX 460 ($5.77) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th.

About Breedon Group

(Get Free Report)

Breedon Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the quarrying, manufacture, and sale of construction materials and building products primarily in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, and internationally. It offers various aggregates, such as crushed rock, high polished stone value, sand and gravel, self-binding gravels, decorative aggregates, recycled aggregates, white limestone products, agricultural lime, granular mineral fillers, and welsh slates for use in the construction market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Breedon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Breedon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.