Brickworks Limited (ASX:BKW) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.24

Brickworks Limited (ASX:BKW – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, April 2nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. This is a positive change from Brickworks’s previous interim dividend of $0.23.
Brickworks Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.08.
Brickworks Company Profile
