Brickworks Limited (ASX:BKW) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.24

Brickworks Limited (ASX:BKW – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, April 2nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. This is a positive change from Brickworks’s previous interim dividend of $0.23.

Brickworks Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.08.

Brickworks Company Profile

Brickworks Limited manufactures, sells, and distributes building products for the residential and commercial markets in Australia and North America. It operates through Building Products Australia, Building Products North America, Property, and Investments segments. The company's building products comprise clay bricks and pavers, cement, masonry blocks, retaining wall systems, concrete and terracotta roof tiles, timber battens, and façades systems.

