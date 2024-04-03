Bridges Investment Management Inc. Buys Shares of 37,166 Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 37,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,623,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins during the second quarter valued at $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Rollins

In related news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total value of $410,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,093,054.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Rollins news, insider Traci Hornfeck sold 2,677 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total transaction of $116,395.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,068.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 10,000 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total value of $410,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,093,054.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,824 shares of company stock worth $994,558. 4.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rollins Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE ROL traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.57. 132,832 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,922,709. Rollins, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.19 and a 1-year high of $47.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $22.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.63.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.21. The company had revenue of $754.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.40 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 35.97% and a net margin of 14.15%. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Rollins’s payout ratio is 68.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Rollins in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Rollins from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Rollins in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Rollins in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.83.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

See Also

