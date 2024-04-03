Bridges Investment Management Inc. Has $920,000 Holdings in VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Free Report) by 28.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,350 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,686 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in VanEck BDC Income ETF were worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 11,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 117,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 12,364 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 87,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 6,150 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 543.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 18,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 15,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Investment Center Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $316,000.

VanEck BDC Income ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.34. 114,694 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 625,859. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.35 and its 200 day moving average is $16.00. VanEck BDC Income ETF has a 52 week low of $13.76 and a 52 week high of $16.94. The company has a market capitalization of $689.06 million, a P/E ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.21.

About VanEck BDC Income ETF

The VanEck BDC Income ETF (BIZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US BDC companies whose principal business is to invest in, lend capital to, or provide services to privately held companies. BIZD was launched on Feb 12, 2013 and is managed by VanEck.

