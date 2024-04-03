Bridges Investment Management Inc. Makes New $251,000 Investment in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in Elevance Health by 78.3% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Insight Inv LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Insight Inv LLC now owns 2,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 6,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,017,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ELV shares. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Elevance Health from $547.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com lowered Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Elevance Health from $572.00 to $574.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Elevance Health in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $584.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $569.36.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $376,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,109 shares in the company, valued at $4,554,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Price Performance

ELV stock traded up $2.40 on Wednesday, reaching $501.62. 197,498 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,016,401. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $504.62 and a 200-day moving average of $477.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $116.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.78. Elevance Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $412.00 and a twelve month high of $521.18.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $5.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $42.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.19 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 3.49%. Elevance Health’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $1.63 dividend. This is an increase from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.90%.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

