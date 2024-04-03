Bridges Investment Management Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arcosa by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,517,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,705,000 after purchasing an additional 68,240 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Arcosa by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,001,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,331,000 after buying an additional 41,957 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Arcosa by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,881,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,714,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arcosa by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,128,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,410,000 after purchasing an additional 79,024 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arcosa by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 952,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,141,000 after purchasing an additional 26,809 shares during the period. 90.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Arcosa from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Arcosa from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.00.

Shares of NYSE ACA traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,921. Arcosa, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.56 and a 12-month high of $89.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.35. Arcosa had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $582.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Arcosa’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arcosa, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Arcosa’s payout ratio is currently 6.13%.

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products.

