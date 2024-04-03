Bridges Investment Management Inc. Purchases New Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 150,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,365,000 after acquiring an additional 5,124 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 45,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 36,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,745,000 after acquiring an additional 2,981 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 83.2% during the 4th quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 113,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,525,000 after acquiring an additional 51,390 shares during the period. Finally, Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFA traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.21. The company had a trading volume of 3,929,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,688,442. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.44. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $65.68 and a 52 week high of $80.06.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.