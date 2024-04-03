Bridges Investment Management Inc. Sells 6,090 Shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF – Free Report) by 25.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,090 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ARKF. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 5,141.1% during the third quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,931,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894,250 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 126.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 372,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784,134 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $4,157,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 203.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 78,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 155,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 171.2% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 120,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after buying an additional 75,831 shares during the period.

Get ARK Fintech Innovation ETF alerts:

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Price Performance

Shares of ARKF traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.64. 86,760 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 586,518. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.51. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 52 week low of $16.93 and a 52 week high of $30.99.

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Profile

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund of stocks related to financial technology innovation. ARKF was launched on Feb 4, 2019 and is managed by ARK.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Fintech Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.