Bridges Investment Management Inc. Sells 735 Shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 735 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF were worth $446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 11,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 128.1% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 5,155 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF in the 4th quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Cooper Financial Group raised its position in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF Stock Down 4.4 %

BATS:ARKG traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $27.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,723,945 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.66.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF Company Profile

The ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that targets companies involved in the genomics industry. ARKG was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

