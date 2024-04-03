Bridges Investment Management Inc. Trims Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,374 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in IQVIA by 2.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,451,571 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,899,660,000 after buying an additional 207,148 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,942,761 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,335,754,000 after acquiring an additional 952,850 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,804,161 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $754,864,000 after acquiring an additional 81,501 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,889,263 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $568,460,000 after acquiring an additional 80,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,325,198 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $457,483,000 after acquiring an additional 77,422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

IQV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on IQVIA from $226.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on IQVIA from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on IQVIA from $286.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on IQVIA in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.80.

In other IQVIA news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 8,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.17, for a total transaction of $2,153,213.19. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,313,642.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 8,607 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.17, for a total value of $2,153,213.19. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,313,642.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ari Bousbib sold 31,678 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total value of $7,936,289.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 796,752 shares in the company, valued at $199,610,278.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,285 shares of company stock valued at $10,331,003 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE IQV traded down $1.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $243.79. 86,721 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,004,982. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $238.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.68, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $167.42 and a one year high of $261.73.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.02. IQVIA had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 9.06%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. IQVIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

