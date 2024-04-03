Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. lessened its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 21,688 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $5,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Herold Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.2% during the third quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 33,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 139,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,115,000 after buying an additional 12,121 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 14.8% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 101,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,907,000 after acquiring an additional 13,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jmac Enterprises LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 11.4% in the third quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 12,171 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on BMY. Bank of America downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.12.

BMY stock opened at $52.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.21. The stock has a market cap of $106.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.39. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $47.58 and a fifty-two week high of $71.07.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $11.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 50.95%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 62.18%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the biopharmaceutical company to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

