British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Short Interest Update

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,210,000 shares, a decline of 5.6% from the February 29th total of 5,520,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 4,990,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

British American Tobacco Stock Performance

Shares of BTI stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $30.18. The company had a trading volume of 577,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,804,351. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.44. British American Tobacco has a one year low of $28.35 and a one year high of $37.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.91.

British American Tobacco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a $0.7431 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $2.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.85%.

Institutional Trading of British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 2.7% in the third quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in British American Tobacco by 27.7% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA grew its position in British American Tobacco by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 11,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in British American Tobacco by 1.6% during the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 23,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in British American Tobacco by 7.9% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. 21.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

