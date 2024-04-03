Brokerages Set Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Price Target at $98.29

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $98.29.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AWI shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $103.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $95.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st.

Shares of Armstrong World Industries stock opened at $120.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.12. Armstrong World Industries has a 12-month low of $62.03 and a 12-month high of $125.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.16.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.18. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 41.56%. The firm had revenue of $312.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.44 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.40%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWI. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 182.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 392 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the second quarter worth $38,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 74.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of ceiling and wall solutions in the Americas. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, metal, wood, felt, wood fiber, and glass-reinforced-gypsum; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings, walls, and facades for use in commercial settings; and manufactures ceiling suspension system (grid) products.

