Brokerages Set Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) PT at $30.92

Shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and sixteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.72.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Confluent in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Confluent from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on Confluent from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Confluent in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Confluent in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CTO Chad Verbowski sold 8,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total value of $252,283.20. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 532,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,600,646.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CTO Chad Verbowski sold 8,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total transaction of $252,283.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 532,072 shares in the company, valued at $16,600,646.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Michelangelo Volpi sold 637,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total value of $20,220,513.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 302,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,592,169.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,433,170 shares of company stock valued at $46,438,029. 22.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Confluent in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Confluent in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Confluent in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Confluent during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Confluent during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

Confluent Stock Down 1.7 %

CFLT stock opened at $29.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.95 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Confluent has a twelve month low of $14.69 and a twelve month high of $41.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.46.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $213.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.62 million. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 44.16% and a negative net margin of 56.99%. Analysts anticipate that Confluent will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Confluent Company Profile

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

