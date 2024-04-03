Brokerages Set New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Target Price at $1.55

New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the four ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1.55.

Several analysts have issued reports on NGD shares. StockNews.com downgraded New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 14th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of New Gold in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New Gold

New Gold Trading Up 1.2 %

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of New Gold by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 66,886,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,655,000 after buying an additional 1,775,882 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of New Gold by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,612,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,903,000 after buying an additional 5,421,488 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New Gold by 222.4% in the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,216,173 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,508,000 after buying an additional 11,186,898 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of New Gold by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,772,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,035,000 after buying an additional 1,167,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of New Gold by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 10,101,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,748,000 after buying an additional 1,654,396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NGD opened at $1.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.00 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.54. New Gold has a 52 week low of $0.86 and a 52 week high of $1.80.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). New Gold had a positive return on equity of 5.63% and a negative net margin of 8.20%. The company had revenue of $199.20 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that New Gold will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New Gold Company Profile

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, develops and operates of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interest in the Rainy River mine located in Northwestern Ontario, Canada; and New Afton project situated in South-Central British Columbia.

