Brokerages Set Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) Target Price at $4.93

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.93.
Several research firms have commented on SGMO. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price (up from $3.00) on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 14th.
Sangamo Therapeutics Stock Down 4.3 %
Institutional Trading of Sangamo Therapeutics
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SGMO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 12.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,897 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,684 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 0.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 443,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 4,035 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 25.4% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 14,419 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,919 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 33.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 59,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 15,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 27.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,840,893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,506,000 after acquiring an additional 614,426 shares in the last quarter. 56.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Sangamo Therapeutics
Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage genomic medicine company, focuses on translating science into medicines that transform the lives of patients and families afflicted with serious diseases in the United States. The company's clinical-stage product candidates are ST-920, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the treatment of Fabry disease; TX200, a chimeric antigen receptor engineered regulatory T cell (CAR-Treg) therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the prevention of immune-mediated rejection in HLA-A2 mismatched kidney transplantation; SB-525, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of moderately severe to severe hemophilia A; BIVV003, a zinc finger nuclease gene-edited cell therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 PRECIZN-1 clinical study for the treatment of sickle cell disease.
