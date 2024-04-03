Brokerages Set Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) Target Price at $4.93

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.93.

Several research firms have commented on SGMO. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price (up from $3.00) on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 14th.

Get Sangamo Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on SGMO

Sangamo Therapeutics Stock Down 4.3 %

Institutional Trading of Sangamo Therapeutics

NASDAQ SGMO opened at $0.58 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.39. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.29 and a 52 week high of $1.81.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SGMO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 12.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,897 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,684 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 0.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 443,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 4,035 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 25.4% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 14,419 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,919 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 33.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 59,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 15,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 27.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,840,893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,506,000 after acquiring an additional 614,426 shares in the last quarter. 56.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sangamo Therapeutics

(Get Free Report

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage genomic medicine company, focuses on translating science into medicines that transform the lives of patients and families afflicted with serious diseases in the United States. The company's clinical-stage product candidates are ST-920, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the treatment of Fabry disease; TX200, a chimeric antigen receptor engineered regulatory T cell (CAR-Treg) therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the prevention of immune-mediated rejection in HLA-A2 mismatched kidney transplantation; SB-525, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of moderately severe to severe hemophilia A; BIVV003, a zinc finger nuclease gene-edited cell therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 PRECIZN-1 clinical study for the treatment of sickle cell disease.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.