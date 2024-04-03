Brokerages Set The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Target Price at $28.22

Shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.22.

A number of research firms recently commented on CC. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Chemours from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Chemours from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Chemours from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Get Chemours alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on CC

Chemours Trading Down 3.9 %

Chemours Dividend Announcement

NYSE:CC opened at $27.62 on Friday. Chemours has a 52 week low of $15.10 and a 52 week high of $39.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.85 and a 200 day moving average of $27.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.82 and a beta of 2.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Chemours’s payout ratio is currently -64.52%.

Institutional Trading of Chemours

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CC. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Chemours by 31.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 135,617 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,269,000 after acquiring an additional 32,121 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Chemours by 21.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,636 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Chemours by 36.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 73,197 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after buying an additional 19,552 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Chemours during the first quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Chemours by 35.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 107,133 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after buying an additional 28,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Chemours Company Profile

(Get Free Report

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.