BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) Short Interest Update

BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,920,000 shares, a decrease of 5.4% from the February 29th total of 2,030,000 shares. Currently, 5.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 125,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 15.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DOOO shares. Desjardins upped their price target on BRP from $112.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James dropped their price target on BRP from $114.00 to $108.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. CIBC upped their price target on BRP from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded BRP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BRP presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.78.

BRP Stock Performance

BRP Announces Dividend

Shares of DOOO stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,812. The company has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.39 and a 200-day moving average of $68.59. BRP has a 52 week low of $57.15 and a 52 week high of $92.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.1545 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 5th. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.55%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BRP

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in BRP by 39.6% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 28,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 8,105 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in BRP by 21.2% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 249,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,994,000 after purchasing an additional 43,663 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in BRP by 34.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 589,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,697,000 after purchasing an additional 149,529 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its holdings in BRP by 10.9% during the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,094,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,997,000 after purchasing an additional 107,383 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of BRP in the third quarter worth $600,000.

About BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am ATVs, SSVs, and 3WVs; seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo PWCs and pontoons, and Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft.

