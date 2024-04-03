Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Short Interest Update

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,950,000 shares, an increase of 6.8% from the February 29th total of 3,700,000 shares. Approximately 5.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 727,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James downgraded Brunswick from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Brunswick from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on Brunswick from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Brunswick from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.58.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Brunswick

Brunswick Stock Performance

BC traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $94.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 285,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,528. Brunswick has a fifty-two week low of $66.47 and a fifty-two week high of $99.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.64.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.21). Brunswick had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 29.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brunswick will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

Brunswick Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This is a boost from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.24%.

Insider Activity at Brunswick

In related news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 6,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total transaction of $526,960.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,973,427.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Brunswick news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 6,234 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total transaction of $526,960.02. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,973,427.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ryan M. Gwillim sold 9,036 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.10, for a total value of $787,035.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,522,938.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,696 shares of company stock valued at $4,574,199. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Brunswick

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in Brunswick by 140.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,435,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006,578 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Brunswick during the fourth quarter valued at $53,519,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Brunswick by 127.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 866,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,432,000 after purchasing an additional 485,588 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Brunswick by 100.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 953,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,749,000 after buying an additional 478,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Brunswick by 71.0% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 806,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,019,000 after buying an additional 334,851 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.