Buck Wealth Strategies LLC Boosts Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Buck Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,202 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares during the quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $3,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPST traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.26. 5,232,099 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,689,414. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52-week low of $49.93 and a 52-week high of $50.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.26.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.2205 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

