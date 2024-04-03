Buck Wealth Strategies LLC Has $352,000 Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Buck Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 36.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 532 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Unionview LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Unionview LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 83,894 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $55,377,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 6,091 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,020,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planning Center Inc. raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Planning Center Inc. now owns 471 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In related news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $714.83, for a total value of $1,072,245.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,785,786.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $714.83, for a total value of $1,072,245.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,785,786.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,442 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $723.48, for a total transaction of $1,043,258.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,395 shares in the company, valued at $8,967,534.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,582 shares of company stock worth $10,736,778 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:COST traded down $9.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $711.30. 2,324,582 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,153,023. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $726.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $646.75. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $476.75 and a one year high of $787.08. The company has a market cap of $315.46 billion, a PE ratio of 46.52, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.77.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The retailer reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.09. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.80% and a net margin of 2.73%. The business had revenue of $58.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 26.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COST. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $745.00 to $870.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $760.00 to $805.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $750.00 to $785.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $693.00 to $741.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $612.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $668.50.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Stories

