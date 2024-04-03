Buck Wealth Strategies LLC Has $5.25 Million Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Buck Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,604 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,722 shares during the quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $5,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DGRO. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 9,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Centurion Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 24,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Life Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Financial Life Advisors now owns 32,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.44. 1,182,151 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,611,006. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.97. The firm has a market cap of $26.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $47.19 and a 12 month high of $58.19.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

