Buck Wealth Strategies LLC Has $540,000 Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Buck Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at $1,162,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at $515,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at $701,000. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded up $1.60 on Tuesday, reaching $149.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,934,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,452,942. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.68 and a 52-week high of $197.80. The company has a market cap of $127.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 39.46%. The company had revenue of $24.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 83.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on UPS shares. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. UBS Group upgraded United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.23.

Insider Activity

In other United Parcel Service news, Director Eva C. Boratto acquired 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $142.30 per share, with a total value of $199,220.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,220. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Stories

