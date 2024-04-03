Buck Wealth Strategies LLC Increases Stake in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

Buck Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Free Report) by 90.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 977 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Quaker Chemical were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Quaker Chemical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Quaker Chemical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at $957,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,540 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,731,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 856 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 77.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Quaker Chemical from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th.

Quaker Chemical Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Quaker Chemical stock traded down $2.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $200.28. The company had a trading volume of 72,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,934. The company’s 50-day moving average is $198.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.18. Quaker Chemical Co. has a twelve month low of $138.67 and a twelve month high of $221.94. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.11. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $467.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. Quaker Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quaker Chemical Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be given a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.07%.

Quaker Chemical declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 28th that permits the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty chemicals company to buy up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Quaker Chemical Profile

(Free Report)

Quaker Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets various formulated specialty chemical products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die-cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

