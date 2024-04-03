Buck Wealth Strategies LLC Purchases 772 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Buck Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,952 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 772 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up 2.3% of Buck Wealth Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 125,955.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 335,216,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,320,497,000 after acquiring an additional 334,950,682 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $449,086,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $153,611,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,816,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,201,000 after acquiring an additional 517,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $90,808,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO traded down $2.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $245.85. 906,719 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 644,321. The business’s fifty day moving average is $238.93 and its 200-day moving average is $224.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $194.79 and a 52-week high of $250.41.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

