Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 9,980 Shares of Taseko Mines Limited (NYSE:TGB)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Taseko Mines Limited (NYSE:TGB – Free Report) by 38.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,134 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,980 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Taseko Mines were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TGB. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Taseko Mines by 38.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,769,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730,110 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Taseko Mines by 570.8% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,604,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,049,000 after buying an additional 1,365,423 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taseko Mines by 18.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,913,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,139,000 after buying an additional 1,240,532 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Taseko Mines by 99.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,034,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,502 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Taseko Mines by 663.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 819,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 712,220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Taseko Mines in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Taseko Mines from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Taseko Mines from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th.

TGB traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.33. 3,612,969 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,723,236. Taseko Mines Limited has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $676.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). Taseko Mines had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 15.66%. The company had revenue of $112.90 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Taseko Mines Limited will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. It explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. The company's principal asset comprises 87.5% interest owned the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds interest in the Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

