Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Buys 24 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,536 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $363,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter worth approximately $8,326,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 18,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,013,000 after buying an additional 2,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter worth approximately $357,000. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LLY. Bank of America upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $775.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $850.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $700.00.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 34,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.81, for a total value of $21,821,453.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,719,884 shares in the company, valued at $63,004,019,910.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 195,055 shares of company stock valued at $125,254,657. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:LLY traded up $3.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $763.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,552,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,221,156. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $342.30 and a 1 year high of $800.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $725.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.72, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $739.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $641.00.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.19. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 51.22%. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

