Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 318 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for 0.3% of Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 145,777.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 223,496,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,881,822,000 after purchasing an additional 223,342,974 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 18.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,848,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,343,593,000 after acquiring an additional 3,765,550 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,998,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,595,611,000 after acquiring an additional 64,537 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7,295.0% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,713,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,519,758,000 after acquiring an additional 5,636,327 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,045,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,076,068,000 after acquiring an additional 57,011 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

IWF traded down $2.94 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $333.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,415,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,388,853. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $239.23 and a one year high of $340.83. The firm has a market cap of $85.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $328.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $300.33.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

