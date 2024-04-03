Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at $175,416,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Aflac by 62.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,936,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897,212 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Aflac by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,812,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $634,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640,984 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at $72,249,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Aflac by 67.3% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,712,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,539,000 after purchasing an additional 689,173 shares in the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aflac Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of AFL stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,817,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,255,093. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $48.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.00. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $63.08 and a 1-year high of $86.26.

Insider Activity at Aflac

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 17.59%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Aflac news, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total transaction of $239,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,850.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Aflac news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 30,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total transaction of $2,436,695.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 86,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,879,451.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total transaction of $239,190.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,850.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 46,493 shares of company stock worth $3,765,706. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AFL shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Aflac from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI cut shares of Aflac from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Aflac from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Aflac from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.36.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

