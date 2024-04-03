Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Has $33.24 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 594,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,795 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 3.3% of Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $33,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPLG. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,138,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,655,000 after acquiring an additional 268,157 shares during the period. Goodman Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 73,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 48.0% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after buying an additional 9,124 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $484,000. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 120.2% in the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 9,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 5,429 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.03. The stock had a trading volume of 19,922,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,641,910. The company has a market cap of $22.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $47.48 and a 1 year high of $61.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.25.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

