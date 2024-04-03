Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,149 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 0.5% of Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peoples Bank KS lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.0% during the 4th quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.6% in the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 698.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

IEFA traded down $0.53 on Tuesday, reaching $73.37. 8,239,375 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $107.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.83 and its 200-day moving average is $68.38. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

