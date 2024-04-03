Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 126.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,208 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,377 shares during the quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 96,253.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,553,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,115,000 after purchasing an additional 23,529,155 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 13.1% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,801,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171,651 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,454,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,711,000 after purchasing an additional 702,393 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,759,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,210,000 after purchasing an additional 429,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 11,429,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,746,000 after purchasing an additional 519,561 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSV stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $76.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,233,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,883,696. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.61 and a twelve month high of $77.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.64 and a 200-day moving average of $76.13.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.2043 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

